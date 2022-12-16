United Way of Washington County East is happy to announce Jennifer Kmecik as the new Executive Director. Jennifer will help oversee fundraising, outreach, partnerships and special projects and programs within the United Way.
With over 12 years of non-profit leadership experience, Jennifer is skilled in inspiring, strengthening, and growing organizations. She will help lead the team to better serve their 16 partnering agencies in the community across four focus areas; Youth, Basic Needs, Health, and Self-Sufficiency.
“We are very excited to welcome Jennifer. She brings a fresh perspective and experience in nonprofit leadership as we enter our 73rd year as an organization here in Washington County”, Dan Starry, United Way of Washington County East Board President said.
The United Way of Washington County East has been a pillar in the St. Croix Valley Community for over 70 Years. Our mission is to unite our community and local resources to give each person the opportunity to build a better life. We are committed to be an organization that is driven by vision, mission, values and strategy. We are dedicated to strengthening and measuring the needs of our community through funds raised and granted to our local agencies.
Jennifer holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas. She has held leadership positions with many non-profits, most recently as the Director of Community Engagement at Community Thread. Jennifer is also an acting Board Member for the Chisago Lakes Area Community Foundation, a Woodbury Chamber Connect Strategic Networking Group Member and a Steering Committee Member for Leadership in the Valley. Jennifer and her husband, Matt, along with their two sons, currently live in Lindstrom.
