Jennifer Kmecik

United Way of Washington County East’s new executive director, Jennifer Kmecik.

United Way of Washington County East is happy to announce Jennifer Kmecik as the new Executive Director. Jennifer will help oversee fundraising, outreach, partnerships and special projects and programs within the United Way.

With over 12 years of non-profit leadership experience, Jennifer is skilled in inspiring, strengthening, and growing organizations. She will help lead the team to better serve their 16 partnering agencies in the community across four focus areas; Youth, Basic Needs, Health, and Self-Sufficiency. 

Load comments