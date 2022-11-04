The St. Croix River, which begins at Lake St. Croix in Solon Springs, Wisconsin, flows approximately 125 miles until it empties into the Mississippi River at Prescott, Wisconsin. It was the economic lifeline of the cities along the river during the 19th century and now is a recreational playground for the people of today.
This beautiful river way was not always called the St. Croix River. Before Europeans started to settle the area, the Dakota people that once lived near the river called the St. Croix “Hogan-wau-ke-kin,” which means “The place where the fish lies.” The new settlers soon came in the form of French-Canadian traders, trappers and explorers, now known to us as the voyageurs. These men took the old Dakota name from the river and gave it ones of their own.
One of the first explorers to come down the St. Croix was Daniel Greysolon DuLuth in 1680. DuLuth, whom the city of Duluth is named, never used the name St. Croix in his writings, but described the river as he came down it. Another explorer on the river was a Franciscan missionary named Father Louis Hennepin, who called the St. Croix the “Riviere du Tombeau,” or “River of the Tomb.” He named it that because of a story that a Native American was buried at the mouth of the river after dying of a rattlesnake bite. Hennepin’s name of the river never caught on with others that followed. It was Nicolas Perrot who seems to be the first man to use the name “Saint Croix” on the river.
On May 8, 1689, on Lake Pepin, Perrot claimed all North America and the “Riviere De Sainte-Croix” for the King of France. Along with Perrot that day was another French explorer named Pierre Charles LeSueur, who would lead other expeditions up the St. Croix River.
This still does not give us the origin of the name of the St. Croix. After an expedition led by LeSueur in 1700, two of his companions gave explanations for the name St. Croix. One stated that it was named because of a cross planted over a grave of a French voyageur. The other told of a Frenchman named Saint Croix who was shipwrecked at the mouth of the St. Croix River near present day Prescott. Of these two versions, the latter is more believed because of the writings of DuLuth. DuLuth writes that at one time there was a trader working on the Upper Mississippi named “Croix.”
Another version of the naming of the river appeared in the “Stillwater Messenger” newspaper on July 25, 1917. Written by G.W. Slater, he claimed that Jesuit Missionaries gazed over the river where it widens by Afton, and forms a cross in the river, and thus named it the “St. Croix” meaning “Holy Cross.” And yet another story, which was started by the Reverend Alfred Brunson, of the Wisconsin Historical Society, claimed that French Missionaries named the river because of the color of the water, a reddish-brown, created a slightly lopsided cross as it entered the Mississippi River.
Truthfully, we may never know how the St. Croix River was named. Maybe, sometime in the future, someone will come up with another theory, which will prove true, but until that time, we’ll just have to pick one of the stories that have been handed down through the generations.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.