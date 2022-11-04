The St. Croix River, which begins at Lake St. Croix in Solon Springs, Wisconsin, flows approximately 125 miles until it empties into the Mississippi River at Prescott, Wisconsin. It was the economic lifeline of the cities along the river during the 19th century and now is a recreational playground for the people of today.

This beautiful river way was not always called the St. Croix River. Before Europeans started to settle the area, the Dakota people that once lived near the river called the St. Croix “Hogan-wau-ke-kin,” which means “The place where the fish lies.” The new settlers soon came in the form of French-Canadian traders, trappers and explorers, now known to us as the voyageurs. These men took the old Dakota name from the river and gave it ones of their own.

