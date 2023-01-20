It’s school open enrollment season and families in the St. Croix Valley are fortunate to have a bounty of options. From rigorous academics to second language instruction, there’s a school to suit every learner. What many have in common is a deep connection to the natural world. Case in point, Marine Village School, a K-5 public charter school where every student has their own laptop — and their own pair of snowshoes.
Like a true village school, Marine Village School is small— it will never have more than 150 students — and its size and slightly longer school day allows more time for outdoor learning and play. The school offers two recesses along with an outdoor classroom, school forest and skating rink.
“Outdoor time fosters the deep connection young children already feel to nature,” says Marine Village School principal, Dr. Kimberly Kokx. “It also encourages movement and kinesthetic learning, equally valuable to the time we spend learning in the classroom.”
Marine Village School draws upon the St. Croix Valley’s deep cultural, ecological, and historical strengths. Ecology stands alongside academics, service and community as the school’s cornerstones.
Kokx explains that this focus on ecology is cross-curricular. “We’re learning about the current landscape and about life before our school building stood here and that has led to rich discussion in science, social studies and even math.” She notes that these conversations continue in the school’s piano lab where students are composing original music inspired by their observations, discoveries and deeper historical understanding of their environment.
Kokx points to the school’s community partnerships as another way students are benefiting from the St. Croix Valley’s rich resources, which include many artists, historians and crafts people.
“We’re really fortunate to have the Marine Mills Folk School as our neighbor and so excited to include traditional folk arts in our school programming.” Upcoming classes include knitting, weaving and pottery.
The St. Croix Valley is a beautiful place to foster a love of the environment and a commitment to responsible stewardship,” says Kokx. “It’s no wonder that when I talk to community members whose children attended this school when it was Marine Elementary, I learn that those now grown children have chosen careers and lifestyles rooted in environmental stewardship. I’m honored that Marine Village School will continue that legacy by preparing the next generation of environmental stewards.”
