It’s school open enrollment season and families in the St. Croix Valley are fortunate to have a bounty of options. From rigorous academics to second language instruction, there’s a school to suit every learner. What many have in common is a deep connection to the natural world. Case in point, Marine Village School, a K-5 public charter school where every student has their own laptop — and their own pair of snowshoes.

MVS Students

Students at Marine Village School enjoying being outside with their snowshoes.

Like a true village school, Marine Village School is small— it will never have more than 150  students — and its size and slightly longer school day allows more time for outdoor learning and  play. The school offers two recesses along with an outdoor classroom, school forest and skating rink. 

Load comments