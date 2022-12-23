The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that Cynthia Lannon was wrongly denied state death benefits after her husband, Washington County Sheriff’s deputy Jerome Lannon, committed suicide.
After his death in 2018, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety denied Cynthia Lannon full death benefits because her husband was not acting in the line of duty as a public safety officer at the time of his death.
Cynthia Lannon appealed the initial ruling due to the fact that her husband committed suicide because he suffered from PTSD and depression as a result of his experiences as an officer. Jerome Lannon was employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s office at the time of his death. This claim was then denied by the administrative law judge.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals said that this decision was ultimately incorrect. It cited the Supreme Court case, Kramer v. State Officers Benefit Fund, regarding an officer who died of a heart attack after retiring from the police force. in the ruling.
Jerome Lannon had been working at the Washington County Sheriff’s office since 1999, and experienced several “disturbing incidents” and “high-stress situations” which led to him being diagnosed with anxiety and depression, and eventually PTSD.
“We conclude that the supreme court’s definition of “killed in the line of duty” is broad enough to encompass a death by suicide resulting from PTSD caused by performing duties peculiar to a public safety officer,” it was said in the order.
In its decision, the Minnesota Court of Appeals concluded that “killed in the line of duty,” includes death by suicide related to PTSD resulting from duties as a public safety officer. The initial decision was reversed and the case was remanded to the Office of Administrative Hearings for future cases.
