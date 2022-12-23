On Monday, Congresswoman Betty McCollum (MN-04) held a virtual event to congratulate Coolsjes and Riddhi Singhvi of Stillwater, Minnesota, for winning the 2022 Fourth Congressional District App Challenge. Their app, Smart Planner, was chosen by a panel of judges from the Fourth Congressional District. Designed to help users create and implement SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound) goals, the app allows users to track their progress through goal milestones, set reminders, schedule evaluations from mentors and integrate rewards for achieving a goal.

Coolsjes and Riddhi were inspired to create Smart Planner to give students a free resource to help them make the most of their education and plan for their future. As the winners of this year’s competition, Coolsjes and Riddhi will have the opportunity to visit Washington D.C. for the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception, and to have their entry featured in a display at the U.S. Capitol.

Load comments