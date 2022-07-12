Ever since The Locals took over the contract for Lumberjack Days back in 2014, part of their vision for the event has always been something Minnesota-based, and to that end, they have always sought out Minnesota bands to grace the stage. Stillwater is the birthplace of Minnesota after all, so it makes sense that you would see a band like the Jayhawks or Frankie Lee when at a festival there.
This year, the organizers are going one better and bringing in talent with ties to the St. Croix Valley and to Stillwater specifically. “We want this to be a hometown celebration,” said Paul Creager, one of The Locals. “We feel like Stillwater has a big enough persona that we can draw from the community.”
One of those bands is Yam Haus, who will be headlining on Saturday night. Yam Haus’s music has been described as indie pop because their songs often follow pop structures, they’re danceable, though there is often something novel or surprising in each song. Since their 2018 debut album, “Stargazer,” Yam Haus has released a series of successful singles and Eps, and has recently begun working with legendary producer Mark Needham, who has produced bands like The Killers and Imagine Dragons in the past.
The band, which includes Lars Pruitt (vocals), Seth Blum (guitar), Zach Beinlich (bass) and Jake Festow (drums), have been playing as Yam Haus for a little over five years but have ties that go much further back. Except for Festow, they all grew up in Hudson, WI and attended school there.
When they first got together, Pruitt and Blum said, the band would do anything, so long as it let them play music. They would play punishingly long gigs, play whatever people wanted to hear. They have gotten to a point now where they can begin calling their own shots.
“We finally told ourselves this year, ‘We’re not going to play any more covers,’” Pruitt said. They can also afford to be more selective about where and when to play. When the opportunity to play Lumberjack Days presented itself, they jumped at it.
“It was maybe the most Stillwater thing ever,” Pruitt said. “Paul (Creager) stopped by, we were having a garage sale and we got to talking, I told him I was a musician and he asked if we wanted to play Lumberjack Days.”
After years of making music together, and sometimes living together, the connection between the members has only gotten stronger. “We’ve shared every aspect of our lives,” Blum said. “We really are one big family. That connection is there, it’s even there with our wives, our parents.”
That notion of connectedness, of family and community, is something that you hear a lot from the organizers of Lumberjack Days. It’s something that they felt was important to emphasize this year in particular, as people once again come together after two years with no festival. And it’s a part of what organizers say defines Stillwater and the surrounding area as a place.
Now that Yam Haus has achieved a level of success, people often ask them when they will move someplace like New York or Los Angeles, but they have no plans to. “We love it here and we feel a deep connection,” Blum said. “At gigs in Stillwater and Hudson, everyone was incredibly supportive.”
And if you are lucky enough to live in the St. Croix Valley, why would you ever move? “The river is key,” Blum said. “The water is an essential part of my existence.”
