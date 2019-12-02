A local chocolate artist received high marks at an international chocolate competition.
St. Croix Chocolate Company, based in Marine on St. Croix, took the gold for Best Overall Truffle Artistry in the International Chocolate Salon Awards’ 6th Annual Chocolate Truffle Artistry Awards.
The awards are based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel, a group of representatives from national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, chefs and chocolate experts.
St. Croix Chocolate Company’s entry “Koi Inyodo” (Japanese yin and yang duo) featured two hand-painted koi fish “swimming” in a stenciled shipping crate, as though the customer had ordered fancy koi from Japan. One of the koi truffles was filled with yuzu ganache and roasted buckwheat praline. The other featured honey ganache with a black sesame seed crunch.
In the final judges’ comments, one judge wrote, “I love everything from St. Croix Chocolate Company, but the Koi Inyodo was over-the-top amazing.”
St. Croix Chocolate Company’s second entry, a collection of fall flavors, earned Silver in the same contest. That entry included apple walnut caramel, pumpkin brandy bon bon, maple pecan truffle, dirty chai latte bon bon, pear jelly with caramel, and vanilla bean.
St. Croix Chocolate Company is owned by chocolatierRobyn Dochterman and Deidre Pope. Dochterman started the business in 2010.
In addition to the brick and mortar location in Marine, they sell online at stcroixchocolateco.com, and at area farmers’ markets.
“It’s so satisfying and fun to create something unusual and have it recognized by experts and peers,” Dochterman said. “I’m grateful, honored and straight up thrilled.” Dochterman says although the shop is small, their reputation is large.
The chocolatier also won in another competition with a new product. Earlier in November, the 2020 Scovie Awards judging panel of top culinary experts honored St. Croix Chocolate Company with a first place in the beverage category for their spiced drinking chocolate called “Hot hot cocoa.” The Scovies recognize the world’s best spicy food products. St. Croix Chocolate Company will introduce the award winner to the public later this month.
Contact Alicia Lebens at alicia.lebens@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.