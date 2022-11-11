MT Clark

Stillwater, Minnesota, October 17, 2022  Mike Clark (pen name MT Clark) spends his days as a CyberSecurity expert for Andersen Windows and uses his free time to write thrillers that explore the terrifying consequences of our reliance on technology.

“Hackers generally target corporations because it is profitable. My books are about what happens if a person becomes a victim. Today, we inherently trust what is in bank, government and military computer systems. Imagine if someone could turn that information against you.”

