Stillwater, Minnesota, October 17, 2022 Mike Clark (pen name MT Clark) spends his days as a CyberSecurity expert for Andersen Windows and uses his free time to write thrillers that explore the terrifying consequences of our reliance on technology.
“Hackers generally target corporations because it is profitable. My books are about what happens if a person becomes a victim. Today, we inherently trust what is in bank, government and military computer systems. Imagine if someone could turn that information against you.”
The author’s debut novel, DEVIL IN THE WIRE, was released in 2020 and follows Jay Wilson as his digital life destroyed by an aggrieved hacker. After being fired, evicted and tagged as an international fugitive, Jay hides in the sewers of Manhattan with only a retired New York detective to help him restore his life.
GHOST IN THE PINE, released earlier this month, is the sequel and follows Jay into the northern woods of Minnesota where he is hiding off the grid from an elite hacker who also leads New York’s mafia. The stories reflect the real possibilities of being a victim of someone who can hack the very systems we rely on to function as a society.
“MT Clark throws in all the chips in this relentlessly paced follow-up to DEVIL IN THE WIRE. He not only terrifies you, but digs deep into the characters -- you’ll be rooting for them all the way, and anxiously waiting for the next installment.” — PJ Tracy, New York Times bestselling author of the Monkeewrench and Detective Margaret Nolan series
Mike Clark has held several leadership roles at Andersen Windows over 25 years. He has volunteered and served on the board of FamilyMeans, a Stillwater human services non-profit, and was honored as a “generous neighbor” by Stillwater Living magazine.
