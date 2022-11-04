Ayla & Sophia Headshots 8-27-20

Minneapolis, MN, Oct 17th, 2022– Concussion Discussions: A Functional Approach to Recovery After Brain Injury (Faces of TBI, LLC, 2021) has been selected as a finalist in the anthology category of the Midwest Book Awards, a long-running 12 state regional awards program first established in 1989.

Additionally, it has been selected as a finalist in the anthology category of the Book Excellence Awards, an international book awards competition with thousands of entries from around the world. This book was awarded for its high-quality writing, design and market appeal.

