From January-May 2023, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the
entire country performing one show in each of the United States as the singing and dancing sensation
From January-May 2023, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the
entire country performing one show in each of the United States as the singing and dancing sensation
called Letters From Home.
The Pantages Theatre, Minneapolis, is going to be the host for the official Minnesota stop of the tour,
which will take place on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 pm.
Letters From Home was founded in 2010, featuring music from the soundtracks of WWII, Vietnam, and
beyond. This vaudevillian-style singing & tap dancing duo has honored our veterans, active military
heroes and their families, by uniting the nation through music.
The show’s idea came from Pat Dearth, a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Since its inception,
Letters From Home has performed over 900 shows across the country. A documentary on the group
produced by “Our State” Television (David Hardy) won an Emmy award in 2015. In 2019, Erinn and Dan
traveled to Normandy, France to perform during the 75th Anniversary of D-Day festivals where they sang
the National Anthem on June 6th at sunset on Omaha Beach. Letters From Home returned to Europe in
May 2022 to perform for WWII Veterans touring in The Netherlands and Belgium.
The task of a nationwide tour has always been a dream of Letters From Home’s founder, Erinn Dearth,
and during the pandemic it became more of a calling than ever. “The show is high-energy and should
make everyone smile,” said Dearth, “but it’s also a message of hope in a country that is a bit divided at
the moment.” Dearth hopes that those who come to see the show will walk away with a song in their
hearts and a new perspective on patriotism.
Dan Beckmann, the other half of the pair, is also an accomplished professional photographer. He will be
documenting the tour in a photo blog in addition to directing a documentary of the 50-States tour.
One of the tours sponsors is Footsteps Researchers, a global team of military researchers that help their
clients retrace the footsteps of those who served in WWII. The founder of Footsteps Researchers, Myra
Miller will serve as Tour Manager and is very excited, “to meet veterans across the country and thank
them for their service. We want to pack the venues with young and old alike to share the energetic and
fun performances of Letters From Home!”
All 50 venues across the United States have been secured for the tour and tickets are now available. To
view the tour route or to purchase tickets in the state nearest you, visit
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.