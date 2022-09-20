Lumberjack Days are over, and for all the folksy nostalgia they generate in our minds, we should not forget that the 19th Century lumber industry’s success actually decimated forests. The result was a massive transformation of the St. Croix Valley’s landscape, that often irrevocably altered its ecosystem. The industry was also involved in treaties that took land from Native Americans. Unfortunately, the cost of all this is still felt today.

History is often doomed to repeat itself. America has started to change industrial-scale tree harvesting to reduce environmental and social impacts. But the decimation continues in places like Brazil and Indonesia. Massive harvesting of rainforests for agricultural and beef production is moving those regions beyond an environmental “tipping point” that is escalating climate change and destroying biodiversity.

Load comments