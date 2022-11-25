The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce a program by author Ryan Rodgers on his book “Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing” on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Washington County Heritage Center. The Heritage Center is located at 1862 South Greeley Street, Stillwater, MN 55082.

The story of Nordic skiing in the Midwest—its origins and history, its star athletes and races, and its place in the region’s social fabric and the nation’s winter recreation.

