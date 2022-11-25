I don’t know if it was the weather or just the time of year, but everything seemed to be on the move this past week. For most of us, it is time to keep our eyes peeled for animals at night and during the day.
It must be close to hibernation time, but there are a few bears that haven’t read the tea leaves. Last week, 2 bears were sighted near the Courage Center in the middle of the night. The week before, a friend of mine reported a large black bear polished off a bee hive near Mahtomedi. I guess they were all looking for midnight snacks. Be careful when you take out the trash or fill a bird feeder at night.
After seeing several deer counting cars alongside the road by the high school at night, I was surprised to have a visitor looking directly into my window in the middle of the afternoon. An 8-point buck didn’t seem to care that it was less than 10 feet from my window. Somehow, it knew that my camera was not a rifle.
Even the birds are in the midst of changing modes. After seeing turkey vultures flying around the area all fall looking for dead animals, with their migration south, the bald eagles have taken over those responsibilities. It is amazing how nature shifts the responsibilities to help clean up the fallen creatures. Now that the lakes are freezing over, the eagles will feed on the injured and dead.
Even the bugs that thought they were safe under the bark of our trees have heard the awakening sound of the woodpeckers looking for a snack. The pileated woodpeckers love the old oak trees, especially the dead limbs.
