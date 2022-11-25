I don’t know if it was the weather or just the time of year, but everything seemed to be on the move this past week. For most of us, it is time to keep our eyes peeled for animals at night and during the day.

It must be close to hibernation time, but there are a few bears that haven’t read the tea leaves. Last week, 2 bears were sighted near the Courage Center in the middle of the night. The week before, a friend of mine reported a large black bear polished off a bee hive near Mahtomedi. I guess they were all looking for midnight snacks. Be careful when you take out the trash or fill a bird feeder at night.

