This has been a great year for bird watching. I’m sad to say, some of them are about to leave us for warmer climates. They need to get there to greet our human snowbirds.

The hummingbirds have been devouring the sweet nectars for the past few weeks. Every time I look at the feeder, it needs filling. They will probably be one of the first to leave, right behind the butterfly migration. In their case, they fly all the way to South America. After that, we will have to hunt for many of our summer friends.

