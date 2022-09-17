This has been a great year for bird watching. I’m sad to say, some of them are about to leave us for warmer climates. They need to get there to greet our human snowbirds.
The hummingbirds have been devouring the sweet nectars for the past few weeks. Every time I look at the feeder, it needs filling. They will probably be one of the first to leave, right behind the butterfly migration. In their case, they fly all the way to South America. After that, we will have to hunt for many of our summer friends.
Yes, time is short. Most of our colorful songbirds are leaving. Red, orange, blue, purple, yellow; nature has managed a rainbow of colors to catch our eyes. Watch quickly, as the migration may bring many visiting birds through our area as well. A number of the northern birds use the Mississippi flyway to guide them south.
I caught a photo of a green heron patiently watching for a fish. How do they know it is their time to leave? A strong north wind can be the initial propellant that many birds know will save their energy as they head to their wintering areas.
A fun thing to do is to make a list of all the birds that travel south, and another list of those that stay in our area all year. Oh, don’t forget the birds that travel just far enough to find open water. Eagles fit that category. Some eagles stick around, feeding on injured or dead animals, while others look for open water where they can catch fish all winter long.
Keep your eyes open.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book – The Outbreak can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
