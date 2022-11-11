We are at, or just past, the prime time to watch the migration. The most spectacular are the birds that migrate through our area only in the fall, that summer in Canada, Alaska and even Russia.
I spent a few mornings trying to capture the sandhill crane migration. They have a couple of areas the migration normally pauses on the way south for nourishment. One of these is in the Grantsburg area. This year, probably due to the drought and lack of water in the nature reserve, many of them flew further south before stopping for a week of recovery. On my drives to locate them, I spotted many swans, ducks and a couple of eagles migrating south as well.
The biggest surprise that day was when we returned home in the afternoon; three cranes dropped into Long Lake for the evening of feeding along the shoreline. After talking to some friends, they told me that there had been about 50 cranes in a field just west of Stillwater that afternoon which had just been harvested.
Oh, what a sight and sound. You can hear them long before you can spot them. When they are flying, they communicate constantly. Now, imagine 100 cranes flying over you with their 6-foot wingspan. Rather impressive!
The trumpeter swans are equally impressive. They are heading towards our area as well as heading down south. The open waters around Hudson all winter keeps a few hundred wintering in our area. As I was writing this, 5 swans flew into Long Lake just to get everyone’s attention.
Time to take a short ride and enjoy the sights while they last.
