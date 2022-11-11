We are at, or just past, the prime time to watch the migration.  The most spectacular are the birds that migrate through our area only in the fall, that summer in Canada, Alaska and even Russia.

I spent a few mornings trying to capture the sandhill crane migration.  They have a couple of areas the migration normally pauses on the way south for nourishment. One of these is in the Grantsburg area. This year, probably due to the drought and lack of water in the nature reserve, many of them flew further south before stopping for a week of recovery. On my drives to locate them, I spotted many swans, ducks and a couple of eagles migrating south as well.

