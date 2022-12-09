Do you look to see if there are big or small snowflakes? What causes the difference?

Well, there are a number of things that affect the snowflakes by the time we see them. First, it depends on the size Santa’s Elves cut them… If the snow forms in very cold air, high in the atmosphere, they tend to be drier and smaller in size. However, if they form in warmer layers of the atmosphere, the water droplets can stick together easier forming larger flakes.

