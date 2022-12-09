Do you look to see if there are big or small snowflakes? What causes the difference?
Well, there are a number of things that affect the snowflakes by the time we see them. First, it depends on the size Santa’s Elves cut them… If the snow forms in very cold air, high in the atmosphere, they tend to be drier and smaller in size. However, if they form in warmer layers of the atmosphere, the water droplets can stick together easier forming larger flakes.
Now, if Santa’s Elves blow them down from the north pole, the wind can break up the ice crystals as well. Snowflakes that float down gently tend to continue to grow as they pick up additional drops of moisture. Now you know the scoop, or is it the shovel???
The birds in my backyard gathered around my feeder in the big storm. When it is windy, they all sit on the side that is protected from the wind - protecting their favorite feeding spots. Looking out at the feeder, there were 8 birds in the feeder and 5 more in the nearby tree. Just like humans, they get hungry when the weather changes. By the time the storm finished, the strong winds had partially filled up one feeder with snow.
A car down the street served as a good indicator of snow depth, while the patterns on the lake indicated the wind direction. The wind blew around crusted spots of snow making arrows that pointed towards the original direction of the strong winds. Isn’t nature interesting?
I spotted a weed that looked as if nature had made its own Christmas ornament. I guess it’s not all black and white in the winter. We just have to look at things a little harder.
More snow ahead??? Hmm, time to find the gas for the snowblower – that’s winter in Minnesota.
