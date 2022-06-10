Kevin Magnuson was appointed Washington County Attorney by a unanimous vote of the Washington County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning.
Magnuson’s appointment comes after the death of former Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who passed away on April 3. Orput had announced plans to retire at the end of the year, once his term had run out and endorsed Magnuson publicly as his replacement before his death. Orput was 66.
“Pete put a lot of trust in me to lead the office and carry on his legacy. That is something I take very seriously,” said Magnuson. “I’m committed to pursuing justice with the same passion Pete had, and doing the right thing the right way,” he added.
When a vacancy occurs in the office of an elected county official, state law sanctions the county board to fill the position by appointment. Per state statute, First Assistant County Attorney Brent Wartner has been performing the duties of the office since Orput’s death.
“Kevin’s appointment as county attorney will ensure the continuation of the strong and thoughtful leadership established by Pete,” said Wartner. “We are grateful to the County Board for recognizing Kevin as the best person to carry the office forward.”
Magnuson grew up in Lake Elmo and lives there now, with his wife and two children, in his childhood home. Magnuson practiced civil litigation and criminal defense law for 20 years and has handled cases at every level of the state and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
Magnuson joined the Washington County Attorney’s Office in 2019 and provides legal counsel to the County Board, Office of Administration, and department leadership on a variety of matters, including transit, attorney ethics, redistricting and, until recently, election law. He also prosecutes fraud and vulnerable adult cases.
Magnuson will take the oath of office at the Washington County Board of Commissioners meeting on June 14. He has filed to seek election to the office of County Attorney and will be on the ballot for the November election. Magnuson is the only candidate running for that office.
