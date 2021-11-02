Pete Kelzenberg was elected to the Independent School District 834 board of directors on Nov. 2, according to early unofficial election returns.
With 20 of 20 precincts reporting Stillwater school board candidate Kelzenberg beat Don Hovland by 8,391 to 3,474 votes.
Currently, Kelzenberg holds 59.99 % of the vote.
Kelzenberg was originally facing a challenge from former Stillwater Junior High School Principal Don Hovland. However, Hovland unofficially withdrew from the race, but his name was still listed first on the ballot.
“I have decided to withdraw from the board election,” Don Hovland wrote in a short email sent on Sept. 21. “I think my service connected-hearing loss would not serve me well and it was a very difficult decision, but everyone I have talked to think it was the right decision.
The pair originally filed to fill a vacant seat caused by the early resignation of Liz Weisberg. The school board appointed Chris Kunze as an interim board member. The winner for the school board race on the November ballot will be seated immediately after the election results are certified replacing Kunze.
Jessica L. Johnson organized a write-in campaign. It is unknown how many votes she received. About 2,000 voted for a write-in candidate.
