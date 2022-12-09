The American Civil War was a series of tragic events. The ramifications of the War still linger in our society today. The scorched earth as well as the human toll was as this country had never seen, and the toll it took on the veterans of the War will never be duplicated again. The battles, the wounded and the dead, and those who suffered in prisoner of war camps was horrible to see. Stillwater soldier John S. May was captured but escaped and lived to tell his story.
May was born in Pennsylvania in 1840. He came to Stillwater in 1857 and worked as a carpenter until he enlisted in the Civil War and mustered into Company B, First Minnesota Regiment on April 29, 1861. May was promoted to corporal during this service and was mustered out on May 5, 1864, having never been wounded.
He re-enlisted as corporal in Company of the First Battalion on March 24, 1864. A few months later, during the battle at Petersburg, May was captured along with others from the Regiment. He was first taken to Libby Prison, and then to Belle Isle prison, then from there he was taken to Andersonville prison where he remained until February 1864. He was being transferred to a prison in Wilmington, North Carolina – when he made his escape.
The Stillwater Messenger newspaper of March 28, 1865 told his story of escape. According to the article, “At Camp Sumter, in Andersonville, the prisoners were divided into detachments of 300 men each with a Sergeant for each detachment, called a Hundred-Sergeant, whose business it was to call the roll every morning, and form his men in line, for the purpose of receiving rations. These detachments numbered about 112, making the number of prisoners between 33,000 and 35,000.”
May experienced all the horrors told of Andersonville: the killing, starvation and disease. After two months and five days at that prison, May was put on a train for another prison at Salisbury, North Carolina, just outside of Wilmington. When the train was about 65 miles from its destination, May noticed the guard asleep, with his loaded musket across the doorway. May carefully stepped over the guard, opened the door to the railcar, and with the train running at about twelve miles an hour, he jumped for his freedom. He lay stunned alongside the rail tracks but soon recovered and found he had not broken any bones. However, he was still behind enemy lines with many miles to travel to safety.
After traveling through the night, May found a safe place in the thick bushes and slept through the day, resuming his escape the next night. He was dodging confederate pickets and citizens escaping the battles further north. On the fourth night, he came to the Cape Fear River, ten miles from Wilmington and he knew that if he could get across that he was safe. Stopping at a “negro shanty,” he found an elderly woman who helped him with some food and a companion to help cross the river.
The two set out to locate a boat, but not finding any, they did find a water trough in an old barn. With great difficulty, they were able to get the trough to the river. They entered the river and with the current against them, they made it to the other side. May’s companion knew the roads and they found no difficulty in reaching the Union lines near Wilmington.
When he reached the Union lines, May weighed only 106 pounds and was on the run from the rebels for five nights. He was furloughed for 30 days, coming back to Stillwater, then returning to his regiment until the end of the war.
After the war, John lived much of the time with his brother William M. May, who was also a member of the First Minnesota Regiment. His health never really recovered from the war, and took a long trip out west to see if that would help his health. He married Julia M. Van Tassel in Hudson, WI on November 9, 1878, and the couple had no children.
Later in life, he was a guard at the Stillwater Prison. He was a member of the Muller Post No. 1, Grand Army of the Republic in Stillwater. He died at age 57 years old on November 27, 1895 and is buried in Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
