The American Civil War was a series of tragic events. The ramifications of the War still linger in our society today. The scorched earth as well as the human toll was as this country had never seen, and the toll it took on the veterans of the War will never be duplicated again. The battles, the wounded and the dead, and those who suffered in prisoner of war camps was horrible to see. Stillwater soldier John S. May was captured but escaped and lived to tell his story.

May was born in Pennsylvania in 1840. He came to Stillwater in 1857 and worked as a carpenter until he enlisted in the Civil War and mustered into Company B, First Minnesota Regiment on April 29, 1861. May was promoted to corporal during this service and was mustered out on May 5, 1864, having never been wounded.

