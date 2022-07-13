When the Lumberjack Days parade returns Sunday July 17, after two years, local restaurateur Joe Kohler will be there. Kohler was recently named Grand Marshal of the parade by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.
Kohler, who owns Joseph’s Family Restaurant in Oak Park Heights, has been involved in the restaurant business in one way or another since he was 15 years old.
Earlier this year, Kohler announced that he will be retiring and selling the business to the Leon family, who own several other restaurants in the area including the Acapulco Restaurante Mexicano restaurants and the old Pub 112.
Though the Chamber has said that Kohler was their obvious choice to be Grand Marshal, Kohler took his time thinking about it.
Finally, he said yes and, according the Chamber, his honored spot in the parade is “a joyful way for the community to say, ‘thank you,’ to Joe and his beautiful wife Mary; and for Joe and Mary to give a warm, ‘thank you right back,’ to the community they served for decades.”
Joseph’s Family Restaurant was established in 1974 as a family restaurant with a reputation for quality food and service. For over 45 years, they have been specializing in homemade foods, fresh baked award-winning pies, gourmet egg dishes for breakfast, burgers, chicken salad “to die for,” steak, chicken and what has been called the best German potato salad in Minnesota. For several years Joseph’s received recognition for having the best pie and best breakfast in Stillwater.
