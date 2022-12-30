Minnesota and Midwest Music Hall of Fame and Event Producer Mick Sterling and The Historic Freight House in Stillwater, announce a new live concert series called ‘On Stage at the Freight House.’ The live music series will feature top regional “tribute” bands honoring the best of yesterday and today’s legends in the newly revamped Music & Event Center at the Historic Freight House while enjoying a delicious multi-course dinner.
The debut show for ‘On Stage at the Freight House’ is scheduled for Thursday January 19th, 2023 and will feature ‘Silk and Soul’ / The Songs of Boz Scaggs. ‘Silk and Soul’ will be followed by 30 more shows every Sunday and Thursday evening through May 2023 honoring legends such as Tom Petty, Queen, VanMorrison, Springsteen, Alabama, Johnny Cash, Journey, The Stones and many more.
‘On Stage at the Freight House’ is a seated concert experience with capacity for slightly over 200 attendees per show. Ticket prices for the shows range from $25 - $40 per show, along with the exclusive opportunity to purchase The 100 Club membership cards, which gives you and a guest access to any and all shows for the music series scheduled between January and May 2023. Limited membership cards are available.
Located on the banks of the St. Croix River, The Historic Freight House is Stillwater’s most popular gathering place. At the Freight House, we have a passion for creating experiences by serving great food in a friendly, fun and energetic atmosphere, indoors and out. The Freight House restaurant menu focuses on fresh American cuisine complemented by the bar menu that features a selection of local craft cocktails and beer. The Freight House is best known for its waterfront dining, socializing and listening to live music on the restaurant’s patio and dancing the night away to DJs on Friday and Saturday nights in the Music and Event Center. With its variety of offerings for any guest, the Historic Freight House is the perfect place to host group and private events in Stillwater. Get social with us on Facebook or Instagram. 305 Water Street South, Stillwater, MN 55082. https://www.thefreighthouse.com/
About Mick Sterling Presents:
With over four decades of performance and production experience in the Twin Cities and regional music scene, the impact of the work led by Mick Sterling on both sides of the performance stage is a well-known and trusted source for a wide array of artists. Mick Sterling Presents is a unique production company that also serves as a fundraising outlet for Mick’s charity he founded in 2011 called The 30-Days Foundation, www.The30-DaysFoundation.org, but for other charities as well with his production team providing a platform for other charities to raise funds. ‘On Stage at the Freight House’ is the second series of shows that Mick Sterling Presents has created along with Chart House Live at Brianno’s Chart House in Lakeville, providing top ticketed entertainment in an intimate dinner setting. Visit www.micksterlingpresents.com and visit us on Facebook as well.
