Minnesota and Midwest Music Hall of Fame and Event Producer Mick Sterling and The Historic Freight House in Stillwater, announce a new live concert series called ‘On Stage at the Freight House.’ The live music series will feature top regional “tribute” bands honoring the best of yesterday and today’s legends in the newly revamped Music & Event Center at the Historic Freight House while enjoying a delicious multi-course dinner.

The debut show for ‘On Stage at the Freight House’ is scheduled for Thursday January 19th, 2023 and will feature ‘Silk and Soul’ / The Songs of Boz Scaggs. ‘Silk and Soul’ will be followed by 30 more shows every Sunday and Thursday evening through May 2023 honoring legends such as Tom Petty, Queen, VanMorrison, Springsteen, Alabama, Johnny Cash, Journey, The Stones and many more.

