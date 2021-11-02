With 20 of 20 precincts reporting, the Stillwater Area Public Schools proposed tech levy passed with 8,923 yes votes to 8,391 no votes.
The tech levy is dependent on the district also renewing its operating levy, which also passed tonight, Nov. 2.
If passed, the levy would create dedicated tech fund for the district to modernize classrooms.
For more information about the tech levy's passage, see the Friday, Nov. 4, print edition of the Gazette.
