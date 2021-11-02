With 20 of 20 precincts reporting, the Independent School District 834 renewal of its operating will passed on Nov. 2 with 9,777 yes votes to 7,542 no votes, according to early election returns.
The operating levy, originally passed in 2013, would have expired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and it currently generates $12.25 million each year.
The tax burden will increase by $2 per year using an estimate of a median home in Washington County worth $350,000. The measure passed along with the district's proposed tech levy, and since both measures passed it will increase the tax burden by close to $132 per year, the district’s website states. The district will now receive $7.4 million more per year with the passage of both measures.
Shortly after the unofficial election results were announced late on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Stillwater Area School Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt released a statement thanking the community for trusting the district to pass both measures.
“With this decision, the community has placed a tremendous amount of trust in district staff and has clearly shown its commitment to the kids in our schools,” Lansfeldt said. “These levy dollars will allow us to maintain quality learning for our students both now and into the future. We have a lot of work ahead of us and we look forward to continuing to partner with you to meet the needs of our students.”
For more information, about the passage of the tech levy measure, see the Friday, Nov. 4 print edition of The Gazette.
