Stillwater’s history as a lumber town is well-documented and enthusiastically celebrated. Trinity Lutheran Church celebrated its 150th anniversary by diving much deeper into its history, uncovering its past in order to enlighten its future. Trinity acknowledges that it is located on Dakota and Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) land, which holds spiritual and ongoing importance for its original stewards and for Indigenous peoples of the St. Croix Valley and beyond, today.
In an effort to reach all who share this history, Trinity invited the entire community to an array of multi-dimensional opportunities that included an education series presented by Vance Blackfox, Indigenous theologian and citizen of the Cherokee Nation, and a traveling exhibit from the Minnesota Humanities Center, entitled “Why Treaties Matter.” Throughout the week, participants gained a greater appreciation for the history of their Indigenous siblings, including their pain and resilience, their wisdom and ongoing contributions.
An interactive and very emotional Blanket Exercise led participants through 500+ years of Indigenous history, highlighting the relationship between the tribal nations and the European explorers, colonial setters and U.S. federal and state governments. Indian 101, provided teens as well as adults with basic information about the Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island, cultivating a foundation for standing in solidarity with Indian people across the United States. A course on Indigenous Thought and Theology examined Indigenous ways of understanding, respecting and interacting with “this wondrous world we all inhabit.”
Throughout the week, comments from participants were overwhelmingly positive and engagement was high. One of many moments of shocked silence occurred when Blackfox explained how he celebrates Thanksgiving. He will travel to Massachusetts, where since 1970, Indigenous people and their allies have gathered at noon on Cole’s Hill, above Plymouth Rock, to commemorate a National Day of Mourning. “Google it,” Blackfox often quipped to encourage people to learn more.
Trinity was able to offer “Listen, Understand, Connect” at no cost to participants thanks to a generous grant from the Saint Paul Area Synod, of the ELCA. A free-will offering was donated to the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center, which empowers American Indian women and families while advocating for justice and equity.
In the next phase of their grant work, Trinity plans to develop relationships and invite members of the Dakota and Ojibwe nations to tell their stories so that all may continue to learn about the history of the land of Trinity and Stillwater, both pre-colonization by Europeans and into the present day. For more information or to partner in this work, contact mtangen@trinitylc.org.
