Trinity Lutheran Church hosted several educational events surrounding Indigenous history.

Stillwater’s history as a lumber town is well-documented and enthusiastically celebrated. Trinity Lutheran Church celebrated its 150th anniversary by diving much deeper into its history, uncovering its past in order to enlighten its future. Trinity acknowledges that it is located on Dakota and Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) land, which holds spiritual and ongoing importance for its original stewards and for Indigenous peoples of the St. Croix Valley and beyond, today.

In an effort to reach all who share this history, Trinity invited the entire community to an array of multi-dimensional opportunities that included an education series presented by Vance Blackfox, Indigenous theologian and citizen of the Cherokee Nation, and a traveling exhibit from the Minnesota Humanities Center, entitled “Why Treaties Matter.” Throughout the week, participants gained a greater appreciation for the history of their Indigenous siblings, including their pain and resilience, their wisdom and ongoing contributions.

