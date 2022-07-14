As the rivertown’s sole community band, the Valley Concert Winds offers free, outdoor summer concerts and promotes that love of music—both in audience and participants. Veteran band members say the group has succeeded.
“Basically, [we’ve got] a lot of dedicated musicians. [VCW] is a way of tying my interests, and the interests of other musically-minded folks, into the greater space around me,” says Carson McEvoy, a school psychologist and Stillwater resident who brings out his trumpet just for VCW. “It’s another reason I enjoy living here.”
Reggie Buresh, VCW’s piccolo player, agrees. “We look forward to performing for the community, bringing a traditional summer sound to this beautiful area,” she says. A Maplewood resident with decades-long involvement in music, Buresh is a retired librarian who joined the VCW after looking to fill her summer music calendar.
Its range of ages and backgrounds is one of the band’s strengths, emphasizes VCW founder and director James DeCaro. A music educator and composer in Stillwater, and also the director of bands at St. Croix Preparatory Academy, he filled the niche for a community band in 2017.
DeCaro enjoys the challenge of programming for the mix of personnel each summer, capitalizing on the skills of every player and urging them to the next level of musicianship.
“We work hard and efficiently at rehearsals but stay realistic about getting the best sounds from the group and for the audience,” says DeCaro.
DeCaro’s own family works with him behind the scenes and at every rehearsal. “I know the concerts are family-friendly because the rehearsals are,” laughs DeCaro’s wife Stacy, who plays horn with the band. “Our four kids have grown up with these musicians and watch wide-eyed. We’ve got one playing with us now, too.”
The healthy rehearsal culture contributes to the group’s successful camaraderie and convincing performances. Band members consistently mention the draw of a “local” experience, a “doable” practice schedule, and “patient” colleagues. The group is non-auditioned and engages a wide range of musical abilities.
“VCW has room for all levels of players,” invites Andrea Schueler Valley, who lives in Bayport, teaches in Stillwater, and plays flute with VCW.
“The range of abilities means we can lift each other up,” says Buresh. “There’s an easy flow to the rehearsals. Egos are checked at the door; we work together with gentle humor and encouragement.”
“It’s fun to play with developing players as well as players better than I,” says Shad Vork, a trombonist who is also a Stillwater resident, pastor, and teacher. “I’ve made friends in the group that I look forward to seeing each summer.”
“Families can witness their students playing alongside older residents, proving that music bridges all ages,” continues Buresh.
“I was looking…to be involved in a group with differing experience levels,” says Jon Schimnowski of Mahtomedi, one of VCW’s saxophone players who also gigs with area big bands and works in marketing technology at 3M. “Everyone is very respectful, attentive, and responsive to feedback.”
The music itself appeals to a wide audience and hits the spot with band members across the board.
“I love the variety of music,” affirms Schueler Valley. “We play some typical marches; some lovely, lyrical melodies; and some new literature, too.”
McEvoy emphasizes the repertoire, too. “The musical selection has consistently been engaging and a balanced mix of classics, pop music, and new [or] unknown pieces that has me looking forward to each new season,” he summarizes.
The relaxed nature of performances is another boon to Stillwater. “The VCW has encouraged the community to rediscover local parks and outdoor venues and brought a bit of nostalgia back to summertime,” says Buresh again.
“Our concerts allow a casual atmosphere that doesn’t sacrifice musical excellence,” adds Stacy DeCaro.
The group has performed at the Washington County Fair and various Stillwater spots, including their perennial favorite location on the Stillwater Library’s rooftop terrace. They remain committed to practice and play locally, say the DeCaros.
“People were uniquely designed not just to create music,” says Stacy DeCaro, “but also to appreciate it. We strive to do it well, every year.”
“My favorite music are the pieces that are fun and challenging to play, and also something that I can picture the audience enjoying,” concludes Schimnowski. “I love our outdoor summer concerts!”
The VCW proves to create not just a community band—but a band community.
Upcoming events:
Thursday, July 21, 6:30pm, Heritage Square Park, Stillwater, MN
Thursday, August 18, 6:30pm, Stillwater Public Library, Stillwater, MN
