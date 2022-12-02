One of the great things about doing research is the discovery of people who made a mark in history, but didn’t get much credit for it. Either someone else overshadowed that person, or someone simply took credit for work that was someone else’s. In the case of Hilma Berglund, it was a combination of a wealthy family and a childhood that was filled with illness.
Hilma’s father, Sven Berglund, was one of the owners and operators of the Stillwater Manufacturing Company. Berglund, along with his partner Londrus Sargent made the company into one of the largest employers in the city. Even though a couple of fires put the company on the brink of financial collapse in the 1890s, the community had come to the rescue and helped the manufacturing company continue on.
“Berglund and Sargent had built up a crew of expert wood working technicians,” said Edgar Roney in his book, “Looking Backwards.” “Many fine homes built in St. Paul and Minneapolis used interior woodwork turned out by the Stillwater firm” Roney said. Berglund sold his share of the company in January 1903, for over $100,000. The Berglund’s then moved to St. Paul.
All the while, Sven’s daughter Hilma was plagued by a series of illness that led to her officially withdrawing from school. She took up art to occupy her time and she learned color embroidery and china painting. She enrolled in the St. Paul School of Art and was a fellow student of the artists Wanda Gag and Paul Manship.
Hilma later taught crafts at the St. Paul Institute from 1910 through 1916. She continued her studies in the Handicraft Guild of Minnesota and the Minneapolis School of Art. At the age of 28, Hilma became interested in the craft that she would leave her legacy, that of weaving.
In 1914, Hilma entered a weeklong course in weaving at the Swedish Weavers School while she was in Sweden visiting relatives. Unfortunately, before the week’s course ended, the war in Europe began and the family was forced to return to Minnesota.
Miss Berglund entered the University of Minnesota in 1926 and graduated four years later with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was given a position as an instructor of art education as well as design, crafts and weaving at the University. During 1932, Hilma traveled around the country to study many outstanding craft shops and the various regional characteristics of art. She would go on a similar tour to Japan in 1937.
In 1939, Hilma continued with her education and obtained her Master of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota, entitling her thesis “Experimental Measurements of Color and Texture.” She continued her teaching at the University until her retirement in 1954.
A year after she received her Masters degree, she along with Mrs. Lynwood Downs and Mrs. George Glocker, founded the Weavers Guild of Minnesota and Hilma was elected its first president. She would serve two other terms as president and be a member until her death.
While teaching weaving at the University, Hilma always seemed to find a problem with the looms. The looms were big and bulky and there were never enough looms for each student. This led her to an idea of a loom with removable innards so that each student could place their respective project in the loom during their class time. This then led to her inventing and patenting the idea. Her patent was granted on Oct. 20, 1953. [#2,655,947]
After her retirement in 1954, she began to concentrate on her loom. The Berglund family lumber company manufactured the “Minnesota Loom” from 1955 until the early 1970s.
Hilma Berglund, the daughter of one of the region’s most prominent manufacturers, overcame a childhood of sickness to obtain her Masters degree and teach at the University of Minnesota for 24 years. Not only that, she became an inventor and a leader of her craft for many years.
Hilma died in October 1972, at the age of 86. The family never forgot their roots as Hilma was buried in Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
