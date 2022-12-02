Brent Peterson

One of the great things about doing research is the discovery of people who made a mark in history, but didn’t get much credit for it. Either someone else overshadowed that person, or someone simply took credit for work that was someone else’s. In the case of Hilma Berglund, it was a combination of a wealthy family and a childhood that was filled with illness.

Hilma’s father, Sven Berglund, was one of the owners and operators of the Stillwater Manufacturing Company. Berglund, along with his partner Londrus Sargent made the company into one of the largest employers in the city. Even though a couple of fires put the company on the brink of financial collapse in the 1890s, the community had come to the rescue and helped the manufacturing company continue on.

