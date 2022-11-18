When Michelle Bartsch talks about winged mapleleaf mussels, she bounces with excitement. “In the fall of 2020, we inoculated two batches of catfish – 88 fish total – with winged mapleleaf glochidia. By the next spring, we had 6000 juvenile mussels!”
Throughout the summer, she and other members of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) research team tended lovingly to these microscopic mussels, but by fall there were only 11 remaining. Eventually all of them died.
“I know that the majority won’t make it,” Bartsch said, “But I cry every time I realize they’re all gone.”
Bartsch is part of a small team of biologists working to protect and restore endangered species in the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers. Historically, freshwater mussels lived in rivers throughout North America and were part of a sophisticated and elegant food web that also supported fish, birds and mammals. One of these mussel species, the winged mapleleaf, could be found in 41 rivers across 16 Midwestern states. By the mid-1900s, however, scientists determined that this somewhat unexceptional mollusk was probably extinct.
Then in 1987, a naturalist from the Cable Natural History Museum named Thomas Doolittle found a living population of winged mapleleaf mussels in the St. Croix River south of Taylor’s Falls where the water flowed over clean gravel, sand and rubble. To this day, this 12-mile stretch of riverway north of Hudson is the only place in the St. Croix River where these mussels are found. Winged mapleleafs were added to the Federal endangered species list in 1991, and recovery efforts have been ongoing since.
Making babies as a winged mapleleaf mussel is not easy. To begin, males release sperm into the water and hope that it finds its way to a female. If successfully intercepted, the sperm fertilizes eggs, which the female mussel then broods in her gills until they develop into tiny larvae called glochidia. This is where it gets extra complicated. In order to fully develop into mature mussels, the glochidia must then latch on to the gills of a channel catfish, where they continue to grow for several months until they are large enough to detach and live on their own.
In Bartsch’s research, she tries to assist this process by placing channel catfish in a super-saturated “glochidial slurry” so that more baby mussels are able to complete the first stage in their developmental journey. Once the mussels grow large enough to drop off, the USGS researchers monitor and tend to them closely in the hopes that at least some will survive.
Though none of the mussels from the 2020 cohort survived, Bartsch had better luck when she tried again in 2021.
“By the spring of 2022, we had 244 juveniles still alive, and 102 of those made it through the summer,” she explained. The juvenile mussels spent the summer at a research trailer on the river near Scandia and were eventually placed in a rearing tote in the St. Croix River near Hudson. They’ve now grown to a whopping 4mm in length and are big enough to see without a microscope.
Currently, the winged mapleleaf population in the St. Croix River is the only one in the world known to be reproducing on its own. However, in 2005 researchers were delighted to find additional populations of winged mapleleaf mussels in the Ouachita River and tributaries in Arkansas, and the Bourbeuse River in Missouri. In addition, the Minnesota DNR, Wisconsin DNR, University of Minnesota and Macalester College have also successfully reintroduced small populations of winged mapleleafs to the Mississippi River near the Twin Cities.
“The big break-through for us happened when we brought in sediment from the St. Croix River for the juvenile mussels,” Bartsch told a group of conservation professionals gathered at the Wild Rivers Conservancy offices in Osceola, Wisconsin. “We don’t know why they needed that specific kind of sediment, but it worked.” Her research team also caught, inoculated and released several channel catfish in the St. Croix River in the hopes that the glochidia on their gills will develop into mussels on their own. “Now,” she said, “we just have to wait ten years to find out if it worked.”
Angie Hong coordinates the East Metro Water Education Program, a local government partnership with 30 members in Chisago, Isanti and Washington Counties - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep. Contact her at 952-261-9599 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org or follow her on TikTok or Instagram @mnnature_awesomeness.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.