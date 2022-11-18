St. Croix River north of Hudson, where many mussels are found.JPG

St. Croix River north of Hudson, where many mussels are found.
Hong Mug.jpg

When Michelle Bartsch talks about winged mapleleaf mussels, she bounces with excitement. “In the fall of 2020, we inoculated two batches of catfish – 88 fish total – with winged mapleleaf glochidia. By the next spring, we had 6000 juvenile mussels!”

Throughout the summer, she and other members of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) research team tended lovingly to these microscopic mussels, but by fall there were only 11 remaining. Eventually all of them died. 

Load comments