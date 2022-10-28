Early in Minnesota’s history, there was a call for a prison in the new territory. The prison was located on an old battleground in the northern part of Stillwater. Construction began on the prison in 1851, and it was opened in early 1853. Francis Delano took over as Warden and moved into the Warden’s House.

From those early days until the prison was moved to its present site in Bayport, two miles south, thirteen Warden’s and their families occupied the mansion on the hill constructed just for them. It is true that there was heartache, suffering and even death in the prison next door, but there was also pain in the Warden’s House, and some say that pain is still being felt today.

