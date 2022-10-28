Early in Minnesota’s history, there was a call for a prison in the new territory. The prison was located on an old battleground in the northern part of Stillwater. Construction began on the prison in 1851, and it was opened in early 1853. Francis Delano took over as Warden and moved into the Warden’s House.
From those early days until the prison was moved to its present site in Bayport, two miles south, thirteen Warden’s and their families occupied the mansion on the hill constructed just for them. It is true that there was heartache, suffering and even death in the prison next door, but there was also pain in the Warden’s House, and some say that pain is still being felt today.
In 1941, the Washington County Historical Society purchased the house from the state of Minnesota and it became the second house museum opened to the public. Over the years, there have been unusual things that have gone on -- items moved, cradles rocking without cause and so forth. There have even been sightings of a young woman upstairs who goes from room to room.
Because of these unusual circumstances, the Warden’s House has been a site of several physic gatherings to see who is still present in the museum. Most that have toured the museum have felt the presence of a young woman with pain in her stomach fussing over an infant child. Although many could not pin down the reason on why she was still around, several had come up with the name of “Trudy” for the spirit.
Looking into the history of the Warden’s House, the last Warden to occupy the stone mansion was Henry Wolfer. He lived in the house for 22 years and over that time raised his four children and some of his grandchildren in the house.
Wolfer had three sons and one daughter, Gertrude. She would marry and move away from the house with her husband and start a family. After the birth of her son, Gertrude suffered appendicitis and died. Her son came back to the Warden’s House and lived with his grandfather, Warden Wolfer, until they moved out of the house in 1914.
Some people believe the spirit that roams the upstairs of the Warden’s House is that of Gertrude, or “Trudy,” fussing over her young son that she left behind after her sudden death.
Nevertheless, the ghosts at the Warden’s House are not just in the house, some say there is one that is still in back doing the job that he was assigned as a prisoner so many years ago.
Along the south side of the carriage house is a cave that was carved out for a trustee to occupy while he tended to the horses and carriages of the Warden. This job was such a relief for prisoners that it was hard for them to give up.
The story goes that one of these trustee prisoners was paroled and returned to Minneapolis. There, he could not handle the life outside the prison. It is said that one night, he took a brick and threw it through a window of a jewelry store and stood there waiting to be arrested and brought back to the Stillwater prison, and hopefully the job he loved.
Did this man get his wish? We do not know, but some say he has returned in the afterlife and is now in the back yard of the Warden’s House tending to the horses and carriages that are no longer there.
The Johnsdale Paranormal Group has done several “investigations” into the Warden’s House and have filmed the results of their efforts. Each year the Group comes back to see what else they can find and present their results in public presentations at the Warden’s House. On October 29th the Group will again present their findings – call the Museum at 651-439-5956 for more information about the event.
