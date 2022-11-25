A Christmas Carol

Cullen Van Rast on stage as Young Cratchit.

 Dan Norman

On Nov. 18, the Guthrie Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” opened to audiences. A twin cities tradition, the show was first adapted at the Guthrie in 1975 and this year marks its 48th production at the theatre.

While the classic tale has been a staple at the theatre for nearly half a century, this year’s production has a special connection to the Stillwater community; Stillwater Middle School seventh grader Cullen Van Rast features as a cast member.

Load comments