On Nov. 18, the Guthrie Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” opened to audiences. A twin cities tradition, the show was first adapted at the Guthrie in 1975 and this year marks its 48th production at the theatre.
While the classic tale has been a staple at the theatre for nearly half a century, this year’s production has a special connection to the Stillwater community; Stillwater Middle School seventh grader Cullen Van Rast features as a cast member.
Van Rast started participating in theatre at Ashland Productions in Maplewood where he attended two-week camps before eventually joining the cast of “Elf” in 2015. Now, at the age of 12, he is making his debut on the Guthrie stage.
“I didn’t expect to get a callback, but everyone there was super nice and was very gracious and whatnot, and then we got the callback. I got to meet the director, Joe Haj, he was incredibly kind, and the casting director, and Addie, the assistant director, they were all so kind through the audition process,” he said.
Van Rast expressed excitement about the shift from community theatre to a nationally renowned theatre such as the Guthrie, especially in regards to who he gets to work with.
“All the actors, like Matt Saldivar, the main character, he’s like been on Broadway, so I have, like, interrogated him about it because I love Broadway, everything about it, so I’ve been asking questions. And meeting all the child actors, it’s been fun,” he said.
Van Rast takes on the roles of Young Cratchit, Want, and a Fezzi Guest. He noted that he enjoys all his roles but for different reasons.
“It’s so fun being in the Cratchit scenes with Emjoy [Gavino] and John [Catron] and then, with Want, I get to be creepy,” he said.
He talked about the excitement of getting multiple costumes tailored to him when he is used to only getting one– and how his costume for Want sometimes spooks his castmates and crew members backstage.
“It’s so funny because their reactions the first time they saw me, they were scared. It’s like a face film thing with a wig on and like a raggy dressing gown. And since it’s backstage it’s very dark and it’s just very scary,” he laughed.
But in addition to his scary escapades, Van Rast talked about how the role of Young Cratchit really allows him to show off his chops as an actor.
“It’s fun to go on the lift in Cratchit,” he said about a scene he enjoys doing. “And that’s mainly where most of my acting comes through with the whole scene. Because it’s such a staple that many people love to see, so you have to nail it.”
Getting the chance to perform at the Guthrie has been a major learning opportunity for Van Rast and has allowed him to grow and improve as a performer.
“Coming from a community theatre to the Guthrie, it’s just incredible. It’s such a big step up that I have been graciously offered this opportunity,” he said. “I’ve learned so much throughout this process that it’s going to help me with future things in my career. And honestly, all the notes I’ve gotten. It doesn’t just help my performance here, but it will help all my other performances in the future.
“A Chrsitmas Carol” will run at the Guthrie through December 31st on the Wurtele Thrust Stage.
“There’s moments where it’s really fun, but there also can be moments that it’s scary and sad, and that’s something that’s a fact about life,” Van Rast said. “There are good things and there is bad things, and why look into the bad when you can look into the good. Don’t block off the bad, but be nice and kind.”
