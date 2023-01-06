Get ready for some winter magic! A frosted fantasy for the whole family comes to life this winter. Frosty characters will welcome visitors of all ages to traverse the circular labyrinth of sparkling snow with a half mile of winding passages. After reaching the center, explorers can try their hand at a special treasure hunt and carve their name into the ice wall of fame! A giant 50-foot ice slide overlooks the entire 15,000 square feet of labyrinth.
Top the evening off with a fancy cocktail from Tattersall Distilling or a cozy cup of hot cocoa and outdoor concessions.
The Frosted Labyrinth will open Friday, January 27 and run through Sunday, February 19. Tickets will be available in limited quantities per time slot, and range from $16-$22. They can be purchased online at www.FrostedLabyrinth.com and www.FrostedGlassCreative.com
Event Location:
Tattersall Distilling- River Falls: A Distillery Destination Like No Other
You’re invited to explore, drink and celebrate at the 75,000+ square feet destination distillery, event center and dining experience. 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, WI 54022. www.tattersalldistilling.com
Frosted Glass Creative was founded by a group of professional artists that made a commitment to tell stories through Theatre, Music, Immersive Arts Experiences, and New Works. They believe in the power and importance of spoken word, eye contact, collective experience, and a synced heartbeat with a live audience.
