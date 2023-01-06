Frosted Labyrinth

Get ready for some winter magic! A frosted fantasy for the whole family comes to life this winter. Frosty characters will welcome visitors of all ages to traverse the circular labyrinth of sparkling snow with a half mile of winding passages. After reaching the center, explorers can try their hand at a special treasure hunt and carve their name into the ice wall of fame! A giant 50-foot ice slide overlooks the entire 15,000 square feet of labyrinth.

Top the evening off with a fancy cocktail from Tattersall Distilling or a cozy cup of hot cocoa and outdoor concessions.

