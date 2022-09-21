Lily Lake

Lily Lake, Stillwater, Minn., was officially removed from Minnesota’s Impaired Water List after years of work by community members. (Photo courtesy of Angie Hong.)

After twenty years of community advocacy, public investment, scientific research, and targeted project implementation, Lily Lake in Stillwater achieved a major milestone this year when it was officially removed from the State of Minnesota’s Impaired Waters List. On Friday, September 30, Friends of Lily Lake will celebrate this return to clean water with a family-friendly community event at Lily Lake Park.

“Historically, Lily Lake was a local and regional gem,” says Matt Downing, who serves as administrator for the Middle St. Croix Watershed Management Organization (WMO). “Over time, as Stillwater grew and became more developed, however, water quality went downhill.”

