Lucy Zollar
Volleyball
The Stillwater volleyball team bounced back from a loss to defending Suburban East Conference champion East Ridge with three consecutive conference victories thanks in part to the defensive efforts of Lucy Zollar.
The junior libero helped the Ponies rally from a loss in the opening set to defeat Woodbury 3-1 on Oct. 20, handing the Royals their first loss of the season. Stillwater also posted wins over Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall.
The Ponies (3-1 SEC, 3-1) host Park in a conference match on Friday, Oct. 23.
Jake Huenink
Boys soccer
Since mid-season losses to East Ridge and Woodbury, the Stillwater boys soccer team has reeled off seven straight victories since Jake Huenink took over the primary goalkeeping duties.
His teammates have done their part limiting opportunities for opponents, but Huenink and the Ponies have allowed just three goals while recording four shutouts during that stretch, including a 4-0 victdory over North St. Paul in the Section 4AA semifinals on Oct. 21.
The Ponies will host Park in the Section 4AA championship game on Saturday, Oct. 24.
