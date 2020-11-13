Baby food. Baby food?
When nine local bartenders face off during The Zephyr Theatre’s first-ever Thanksgiving Cocktail Classic competition Nov. 29, they’ll need to becreative.
Fashioned after the popular reality-TV show “Chopped,” this competition will have three groups of three bartenders mixing drinks that include mystery ingredients. And rumor has it, one of those woe-is-me ingredients will be baby food.
Judges will pick a winner during each round. Then, the semifinalists will compete in one more round for the coveted title of The Zephyr’s Thanksgiving Cocktail Classic champ.
The bartenders will be representing Lolito Cantina, the Velveteen, The Lumberjack, Brian’s Bar & Grill, and other Stillwater locations. (For more information about competing venues, check out facebook.com/stillwaterzephyrtheatre.)
Audience members will do more than just watch the speedy and creative work. Before the elimination rounds begin, each bartender will get to show off his or her signature drink. Audience members will get a taste of each cocktail and then vote on a crowd favorite.
Local musicians David Harland and Taryn Sirianni, both singers, songwriters, and guitarists, will provide live music for the event. A raffle will include prizes from local bars and restaurants.
Shad Markuson, The Zephyr’s bar manager, is the mastermind behind this competition. He hopes this showcase of local bartending talent will create a buzz (so to speak) for both the theatre and the bartenders.
The Cocktail Classic will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater.
Tickets are $40 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org/events. Seating limited. Masks required. Social distancing observed. Drinks will be served tableside.
After Governor Walz’ announcements on Nov. 10, this event was modified to reflect new state mandates and safety protocols. It will have a very limited capacity, guests will be seated at tables 6 feet apart, and alcohol service will be tableside instead of walk-up.
The event will also end at 10 p.m. (as opposed to the originally scheduled time 11p.m.). Walz set a 10 p.m. curfew.
Indoor concert
The New Feral Cats, Nov. 21
The New Feral Cats -- featuring Midwest Music Hall of Famer John Garden and singer/songwriter/guitarist Ross William Perry -- deliver high-energy blues, rock, and R&B.
The New Feral Cats will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 inside at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org/events until 6 p.m. Nov. 21 and at the door after 6 p.m. Seating limited. Masks required. Social distancing observed. Drinks from the cash bar will be served tableside. Free parking. (Live streaming also available)
