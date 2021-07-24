The Lake Elmo Baseball Association has enjoyed productive postseason results for many of its teams in Gopher State League state tournaments this summer, including championships in the 12AAA and 14AAA state tourneys.
In addition to the two state titles, Lake Elmo teams placed third in the 10U AAA state tourney and the 13U AAA state tourney, and fourth in the 9U state tourney.
Lake Elmo (38-6-1) finished 2-1 during pool play in the 12AAA state tourney. The Lions blanked Rosemount 2-0 in the quarterfinals and held off Osseo/Maple Grove 7-6 in the semifinals. Lake Elmo cruised to an 11-1 victory over St. Paul Highland Gold in the title game.
In the 14AAA state tourney, Lake Elmo advanced with a 3-0 record in pool play before cruising past Farmington 10-4 in the quarterfinals. Following an 8-7 victory over St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals, the Lions blanked Osseo/Maple Grove 4-0 to win the title and finish the season with a 38-9 record.
