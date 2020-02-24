Youth Advantage is hosting its sixth annual Mardi Gras fundraiser that benefits children of families in need on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at 7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood.
The fundraiser, which will feature silent and live auctions, prizes, appetizers, live music and more, raises money to allow children in District 834 to engage in arts, athletics, and educational extracurricular activities so they can pursue their passions.
Colin Bracewell will provide live music throughout the evening, an artist who performs throughout the Twin Cities both solo and with a full band. Honorary Youth Advantage board member Lee Valsvik will emcee the event.
Tickets are $75 per person now through Feb. 23 at youthadvantage.org/mardigras. Prices are $85 beginning Feb. 24 and for on-site registration if available. The event is for ages 21 and older.
Suzanne Block, Youth Advantage’s executive director, said that Youth Advantage serves over 330 children annually, engaging them into an average of two season-long activities each. The organization also provided 91 children with musical instruments so they could participate in their school’s band or orchestra program during the 2019-20 school year.
“Our Mardi Gras fundraiser is the only large-scale event that we hold,” said Jen McCormick, Youth Advantage board of directors’ chairperson. “In addition to the financial component, it is heartwarming to be in a room full of community members willing to give back and make a difference.”
Some of the items for the silent and live auctions include tickets to a Maroon 5 concert, restaurant packages, a three hour St. Croix River yacht cruise and a night out in Stillwater for eight people. Courtside tickets to a Timberwolves game will also be up for bid, which includes valet parking and dinner.
“We have some great auction items this year, and all of them are memory-making experiences that are just plain fun,” McCormick said.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to donate towards Youth Advantage’s new van that it uses to transport children to many youth programs.
“We are so excited to have purchased the van and hope to raise $10,000 at the event and pay for the remaining balance with a grant and some of our savings,” Block said.
The Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser started six years ago when founding board member Dick Olsen, who died in 2014, suggested changing Youth Advantage’s primary fundraiser from New Year’s Eve to the February celebration of Mardi Gras.
“His legacy lives on in this event and the mission of Youth Advantage,” Block said.
According to Block, all of the proceeds from the fundraiser go directly toward Youth Advantage programs that engage youth into extracurricular activities as well as tutoring and mentoring services.
“People leave the event every year feeling grateful that they are a part of helping the youth in our community stay on a path to success,” McCormick said.
Contact Kevin Ott at kevin.ott@ecm-inc.com
