This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls hockey — In a game that features the No. 1- and 2-ranked teams in the state, five different players score a goal to send second-ranked Stillwater to a 5-3 victory over the Raiders in a Suburban East Conference girls hockey game that is broadcast to a state-wide audience on FSN. Kristina King, Cassandra Salmen, Amanda Cartony, Caitlin Hewes and Lisa Tuuri each score a goal for the Ponies.
Wrestling — In a rematch of a tight battle for the section finals a year earlier, the Stillwater wrestling team cruises to a 60-12 Suburban East Conference victory over Woodbury. Dillan Nelson, Austin Jordan, Bradley Kuehn, Josh Sherman, Sam Rippe and Colin Hertz each won to help the Ponies jump out to a 30-0 lead after five matches.
Girls swimming and diving — After winning her second straight individual state title, senior Maggie Keefer becomes the first diver chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team. Kaela Anderson, Monica Radecke, Hannah Bowen, Torie Buberl, Claire Rutscher, Summer Olson and Mady Gockowski join Keefer in earning all-state honors for the Ponies, who capture their second straight MSHSL state title and sixth consecutive True Team state championship.
