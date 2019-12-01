This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys hockey — Alex Chuhel scores with just one second remaining in overtime to lift the Stillwater boys’ hockey to a 3-2 nonconference victory at Grand Rapids in the season opener. Ryan Heroff and Sam Berndt also score a goal each for the Ponies.
Girls hockey — Allison Eder-Zdechlik scores midway through the second period and assists on a power play goal by Jenessa Philipczyk with six minutes remaining in the third to lift Stillwater to a 2-1 nonconference girls’ hockey victory over North St. Paul.
Boys cross country — Ryan Nichols is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys’ cross country team. The senior finishes as the team’s points champion, helping the Ponies win five of eight races, including conference and section titles before placing fifth at state. Brian Brochman, Tom Linner, Joey Doyscher and Wayde Hall join Nichols in earning all-conference honors.
