Brock Horwath

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall scores three times in the last eight minutes of the game to upend Stillwater 3-2 in a Suburban East Conference girls hockey game. The loss ends a six-game winning streak for the Ponies, who outshoot the Raiders 26-10 in the last two periods and 35-16 overall.

Wrestling — Junior heavyweight Brock Horwath scores in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime and then prevails 5-3 over Andrew Herman of Bloomington Kennedy to lift the Stillwater wrestling team to its first-ever championship in the 32nd Pony Stampede. Horwath’s victory over Herman, ranked No. 2 in his weight class, propels the Ponies to a 35-32 triumph, setting off a wild celebration at SAHS. Horwath, who finishes with three victories on the day, receives the Joe Samuelson Memorial Award as the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.

Boys basketball — Alex Oman delivers a game-high 16 points as the Stillwater boys basketball team hands Mounds View its first Suburban East Conference loss of the season. Stillwater’s victory creates a four-way tie atop the league standings. Paul Franklin adds 10 points for the Ponies (3-1 SEC, 9-2).

