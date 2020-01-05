Alex Oman col.jpg

Alex Oman

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys basketball — Alex Oman delivers 36 points to send the Stillwater boys basketball team to an 86-63 victory over Apple Valley in the semifinals of the Rochester Rotary Tournament. Eighth-grader Tyus Jones scores six points for the Eagles. One day later, Oman connects on a desperation 3-pointer from 35 feet out to send the Ponies to a 42-39 victory over Rochester Lourdes in the championship game.

Girls hockey — After skating to its second tie in as many games, the Stillwater girls hockey team improved to 2-0 in shootouts to win the championship in the Mid-Winter Meltdown at Eden Prairie. The Ponies claim the title after tying the host Eagles 1-all in the finals. Amanda Cartony provides the lone goal for Stillwater.

Boys swimming and diving — Despite not winning a single event, the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team outscores runner-up Cretin-Derham Hall 2,051.5-1,883.5 to win the nine-team Apple Valley Invitational.

Tags

Load comments