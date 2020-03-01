This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls basketball — Annie Boldt (14), Kristin Sahr (11) and Alex Fosse (10) each scored in double figures to help send the Stillwater girls basketball team to a 64-22 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge. Eleven players scored in all on Senior Night for the Ponies (11-6 SEC, 17-8), who limited the Raptors to just eight points in the second half.
Boys hockey — Blake Dochniak scores the game-winner to lift the third-seeded Stillwater boys hockey team to a 3-2 victory over North St. Paul in double overtime in the Section 4AA quarterfinals at Aldrich Arena. It was the second goal of the goal of the game for Dockniak. The Ponies (15-9-2) also receive a goal from Wilson Housley.
Boys basketball — The Stillwater boys basketball outscores East Ridge 33-10 in the second half on the way to a 69-30 conference victory on the road. Alex Oman finishes with 17 points and Paul Franklin adds 10 to lead the Ponies (10-5 SEC, 17-6), who hold a 40-19 rebounding edge.
