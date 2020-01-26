This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls basketball — Kristin Sahr drains two late free throws and finishes with 13 points to help lift the Stillwater girls basketball team to a 61-59 conference victory over Roseville at SAHS. Tess Lueders adds a team-high 16 points for the Ponies (6-3 SEC, 12-5).
Boys hockey — After losing to Cretin-Derham Hall twice earlier in the season, Rick Cotter makes 32 saves to lift Stillwater to a 2-1 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory over the Raiders at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. It marks the first time in Phil Housley’s six seasons as coach the Ponies have defeated Cretin-Derham Hall. Ben Wiegand and Wilson Housley score a goal each for the Ponies (6-3-1 SEC, 8-7-1).
Girls hockey — Cassandra Salmen and Allison Eder-Zdechlik each score two goals to help Stillwater pull away for a 7-1 SEC girls hockey victory over South Washington County. Kristina King, Alli O’Brien and Caitlin Hewes also chip in with a goal apiece for the seventh-ranked Ponies (9-3-0 SEC, 14-5-2), who hold a 37-16 advantage in shots on goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.