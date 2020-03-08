Mitchell Elmer col.jpg

Mitch Elmer

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys hockey — Despite a 31-19 advantage in shots on goal, the Stillwater boys hockey team falls to White Bear Lake 3-1 in the Section 4AA semifinals at Warner Coliseum. Wilson Housley provides the lone goal for the Ponies (15-10-2), who are denied a second straight trip to the section finals.

Wrestling — Junior Mitch Elmer is the only Stillwater wrestler to advance to the quarterfinals in the Class AAA Individual State Tournament. Competing at 215 pounds, Elmer opens with a 6-0 victory over Drew Miller of Rochester Century. Stillwater’s other six state tourney entries Bradley Kuehn, Sam Rippe, Colin Hertz, Duncan Secor, Max Finizio and Brock Horwath each fall in their first-round matches.

Boys basketball — Senior Miles Heller connects on five of Stillwater’s last six field goals to finish with a team-high 18 points as the Ponies hold off fourth-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall 60-58 in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game at SAHS.

Colleges — Stillwater graduate Ben Blankenship wins the 1-mile race at the Big Ten Indoor Championships to help the Gophers defend their conference championship. Providing analysis of the Big Ten Championships for the Big Ten Network is Luke Watson, another former Ponies standout and collegiate All-American.

