This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys swimming and diving — Sophomore Vince Radecke places 10th in the 500 freestyle to lead the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team in the Class AA state meet. Four of Stillwater’s 10 state entries advanced to the finals, including Max Hollerbach (14th) and Joe Jezorski (16th) in the 100 breastroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Radecke, Connor Rosell, Brady Mahoney and Evan Maxwell which places 16th.
Girls basketball — Tess Lueders scores 18 points and Kyli Van Klei adds 16, but it’s not nearly enough as Woodbury outlasts Stillwater 63-58 in triple overtime in the girls basketball Section 4AAAA semifinals at East Ridge High School. The Ponies (19-9) score first in all each extra period, but the Royals finish strong each time, including a 9-4 edge in the third overtime.
Running — Stillwater graduate Ben Blankenship becomes the fourth former Ponies athlete to run a sub four-minute mile while winning the Washington Qualifier at the University of Washington in Seattle. Blankenship also shatters the previous University of Minnesota record by nearly five seconds after finishing in a time of 3:57.87. Stillwater’s other sub- four-minute milers — each ran under coach Scott Christensen — are Luke Watson (3:57.83), Sean Graham (3:58.28) and Jack Watson (3:59.40).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.