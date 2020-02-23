This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls hockey — University of Minnesota recruit Bethany Brausen scores three of Roseville’s four goals in a 4-0 girls hockey victory over Stillwater in the semifinals of the Section 4AA tournament at Aldrich Arena. The reigning state champion Ponies finish the season with a 16-9-2 record.
Gymnastics — Senior Kristina Krenz and sophomore Alicia Doerr each qualify for the state meet as the Stillwater gymnastics team places fourth in the Section 4AA Meet at SAHS. The Ponies post a season-high score of 141.575 to place behind Roseville (147.375), Mahtomedi (143.15) and White Bear Lake (142.925).
Wrestling — White Bear Lake’s No. 1-ranked heavyweight Donny Longendyke notches a pin in the final match to lift the Bears to a 31-28 victory over top-seeded Stillwater in the finals of the Section 4AAA tournament at Roseville High School. J.C. O’Keefe, Max Finizio and Mitch Elmer win three straight matches for Stillwater (23-9) from 171 to 215 pounds to provide a three-point lead going into the final match.
