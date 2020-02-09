Carly McDowell col.jpg

Carly McDowell

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls basketball — Facing third-ranked White Bear Lake, the Stillwater girls basketball is unable to hold a 14-point halftime lead while falling to the Bears 58-51 in a Suburban East Conference game at SAHS. Alex Fosse scores 14 points and Kristin Sahr adds 11 for the Ponies (7-5 SEC, 13-7).

Alpine skiing — Behind individual champion Carly McDowell, the Stillwater girls alpine ski team repeats as Section 4 champion at Wild Mountain to qualify for the state meet. The celebration was bittersweet, however, as the Stillwater boys finish third to narrowly miss out on a state bid for the second year in a row. Representing the Stillwater boys at state will be individual qualifiers Jay Brooks and Scott Sievert.

Nordic skiing — With the top two teams in the state competing in Section 4 at Battle Creek, the Stillwater girls Nordic ski team edges top-ranked Roseville 385-381 to earn the coveted state bid. Jessie Diggins posts a nearly two-minute victory in the pursuit to lead the Ponies. The Stillwater boys finish second to two-time reigning state champion Forest Lake, but individuals Gabe Hanson, Brett Ylonen and Joey Bauer advance to state.

