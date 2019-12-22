This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys basketball — Playing under new coach Randy Jordan, the Stillwater boys basketball team kicks off the season with an 81-66 victory over Andover and a 65-52 triumph over Coon Rapids in the season-opening Tip-Off Tournament at Stillwater Area High School.
Girls hockey — Allison Eder-Zdechlik delivers a hat trick to send the Stillwater girls hockey team to a 6-1 SEC victory over Park at the SCVRC. Marah Sobczak and Allison Pasiuk combine finish with 25 combined saves for the Ponies (4-1 SEC, 8-3).
Girls basketball — Kristin Sahr tosses in a team-high 16 points and Tess Lueders adds 14 points to help send Stillwater to a 62-60 conference road victory over Cretin-Derham Hall. Sahr also hits 7 of 9 three-point attempts and finishes with 23 points to lead the Ponies to a 80-46 victory over Hastings. It is the third straight victory and fifth win in six games to start the season for Stillwater.
