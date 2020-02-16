This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls basketball — Kylie Van Klei scores a team-high 14 points to help lift Stillwater to a 48-39 Suburban East Conference girls basketball victory over Woodbury at SAHS. It marks the first victory for the Ponies over Woodbury in more than a decade.
Nordic skiing — After winning two previous state titles by nearly 90 seconds, Jessie Diggins used a furious sprint to the finish to slip past Annie Hart of St. Paul Academy by less than two seconds to win her third state championship and lead the Stillwater girls Nordic ski team to its second state team title in three years. Nora Gilbertson, Annie Olson and Emily Olson also receive all-state honors for the Ponies.
Boys basketball — Despite holding an eight-point lead with 50 seconds remaining, the Stillwater boys basketball team falters down the stretch in a 52-51 conference loss at Woodbury. After making 8 of their first 10 free throws in the game, the Ponies miss 5 of their last 7 down the stretch to open the door and Woodbury’s Connor McQueen drains a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Royals to a comeback victory.
Alpine skiing — Despite top skier Carly McDowell not finishing her second run, the Stillwater girls alpine ski team pulls together to deliver an unexpected third-place finish at the state meet. Olivia Raedeke leads the Ponies in 18th place overall.
