This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls basketball — Kyli Van Klei matches a career high with 17 points to lead Stillwater to a 57-41 girls basketball victory over Forest Lake at SAHS. Tess Lueders adds 11 points for the Ponies (3-1 SEC, 9-3), who outscore Forest Lake 16-8 at the free throw line.
Boys swimming and diving — Despite winning just three 3 of 12 events against a team it finished behind in the Maroon and Gold Invite, the Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team uses depth and perseverance to squeak out a come-from-behind 94-92 Suburban East Conference dual meet victory over the Mustangs at SJHS. The Ponies trail by four points entering the final event, but Vince Radecke, Sam Magilke, Connor Rosell and Brady Mahoney win the 400 freestyle relay by just .11 and also place third to overtake Mounds View for the victory. It is the first and only time the Ponies led during the meet.
Wrestling — Stillwater matches eighth-ranked Forest Lake with seven victories, but the Rangers pull out a 31-25 Suburban East Conference wrestling victory over the Ponies at SAHS. J.C. O’Keefe, Max Finizio, Mitch Elmer and Brock Horwath each win for Stillwater in the last four matches, but Elmer’s pin provided the only bonus points for Stillwater during that stretch.
