Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 18F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 18F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.