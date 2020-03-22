This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys basketball — Woodbury sinks a 3-pointer as time expires to lift the sixth-seeded Royals to a 62-61 victory over the Stillwater boys basketball team in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals at SAHS. It marks the second time in a month that Woodbury defeats the Ponies on a buzzer-beater. Alex Oman and Paul Franklin finish with 13 points apiece for the third-seeded Ponies (20-7).
Boys swimming and diving — Senior Joe Jezorski is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the conference and section champion Stillwater boys swimming and diving team. Teammates Tony Carlson, Chappy Gibb, Connor Rosell, Liam Gibb, Max Hollerbach, Sam Magilke, Brady Mahoney, Tait Delahunt, Adam Thompson, Evan Maxwell, Vince Radecke and Paul Knaak join Jezorski in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors.
Colleges — Stillwater graduate and St. Olaf College senior John Schantzen wins the shot put at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships at DePauw University. Schantzen’s winning toss of 57 feet (17.37 meters) is nearly two feet farther than the runner-up. Schantzen was also a four-year starter and two-time All-MIAC offensive lineman for the Oles football team.
