This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys basketball — In a battle of teams ranked in the top five in Class AAAA, Cretin-Derham Hall outscores the Ponies 39-16 in the second half — including a 22-0 run during one stretch — to pull away for a 66-42 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory. Raijon Kelly and Seantrel Henderson combine for 31 points to lead the Raiders in a game held in the old gym at C-DH because the regular facility is occupied by ESPN and the “Homecoming with Rick Reilly” series with guest Joe Mauer.

Special Olympics — After 26 years of involvement in the Special Olympics, Stillwater resident and St. Croix Valley Lumberjacks athlete Melody Wagoner receives the Outstanding Female Athlete Award as part of the Special Olympics Minnesota Distinguished Service Awards Banquet. Noted for her upbeat attitude and tireless work ethic, Wagoner competes in bowling, swimming, golf, athletics (track and field), alpine skiing, basketball and softball.

Wrestling — Brock Horwath overcomes a 2-1 deficit in the third period and eventually earns a 4-2 victory over Chase Berndt in overtime to lift the Stillwater wrestling team to a 32-31 conference victory over Mounds View at SAHS. The victory is the eighth in a row for the Ponies (6-1 SEC, 17-5).

